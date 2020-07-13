iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.90

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 121531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,282,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.