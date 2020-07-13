iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

EEM traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,828,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,863,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

