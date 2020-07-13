iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Hits New 52-Week High at $307.15

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $307.15 and last traded at $305.58, with a volume of 2043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.62.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.