iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Lifted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,428 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 509,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 469,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,911,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 423,378 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

