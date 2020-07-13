iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers reduced its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 91,497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 322.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 88,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of XT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $46.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.