iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BMV:AGG)

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,128 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,513% compared to the average daily volume of 256 call options.

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1,920.01 and a 52 week high of $2,156.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.