IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $706.77 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002745 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Bitfinex, FCoin and Ovis. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $706.77 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00258438 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001808 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Upbit, Binance, Gate.io, Exrates, OKEx, Huobi, Coinone, Cobinhood, FCoin, HitBTC, Ovis and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.