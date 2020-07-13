ION (ION) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. ION has a market cap of $298,638.45 and $212.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007447 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,331,985 coins and its circulating supply is 13,431,985 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

