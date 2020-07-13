Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 15,093 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,371% compared to the typical volume of 1,026 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts predict that Uniqure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,829 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uniqure by 113.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Uniqure by 39.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Uniqure by 330.9% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 237,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Uniqure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure during the first quarter worth about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

