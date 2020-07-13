Investors Buy Large Volume of First Republic Bank Call Options (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,332% compared to the typical daily volume of 215 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE FRC traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $106.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 90,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after buying an additional 305,411 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after buying an additional 825,826 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 100.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 37,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

