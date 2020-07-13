Investment House LLC Sells 6,540 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

CSCO stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. 17,913,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

