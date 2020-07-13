Investment House LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 669.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 69,283,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,386,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

