Investment House LLC Buys 820 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $35.21. 53,508,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

