InvestFeed Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $70,844.89 and $12.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded up 139.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed (CRYPTO:IFT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

