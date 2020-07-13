Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,436 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises about 3.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 9.00% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,898,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 375,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares during the period.

RWK traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $50.55. 22,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,671. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

