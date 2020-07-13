Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,661 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. 2,829,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

