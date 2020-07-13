Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Bank of America

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of IVZ opened at $10.53 on Friday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 177.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

