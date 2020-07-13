Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXF traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $35.03. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

