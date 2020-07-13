Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.64

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.64 and last traded at $70.46, with a volume of 1307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.
About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
