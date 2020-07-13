Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.64

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.64 and last traded at $70.46, with a volume of 1307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 368,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,495,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

