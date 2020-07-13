Interactive Brokers Group’s (IBKR) Sell Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their sell rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

IBKR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,473,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 465.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,294,000 after buying an additional 1,130,504 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,178,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,867,000 after buying an additional 440,299 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

