Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IART. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,995 shares of company stock valued at $32,428,706 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,949 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

