Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra raised their price objective on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.37.
Shares of PODD opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,598.07 and a beta of 0.91. Insulet has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $228.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.44.
In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
