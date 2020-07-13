Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra raised their price objective on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.37.

Shares of PODD opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,598.07 and a beta of 0.91. Insulet has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $228.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.44.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

