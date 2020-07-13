Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Major Shareholder Sells $281,043.84 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 83,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $281,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of WKHS stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $22.90.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
