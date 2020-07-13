Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Major Shareholder Sells $281,043.84 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 83,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $281,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

