Insider Selling: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Sells $70,920.60 in Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WGO stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

