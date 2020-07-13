Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.89, for a total value of C$128,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,633.09.

Anne Yong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

On Thursday, June 11th, Anne Yong sold 23,200 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$282,009.92.

SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.93 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.