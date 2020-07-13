Insider Selling: Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) Director Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) Director Peter Nixon sold 65,000 shares of Midas Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$49,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,400 shares in the company, valued at C$53,035.48.

Shares of MAX stock opened at C$0.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.38 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. Midas Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.05.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Midas Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

