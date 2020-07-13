Insider Selling: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Sells 16,885 Shares of Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MLM opened at $210.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

