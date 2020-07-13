Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Sells 34,099 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $2,947,176.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,333,870.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.74. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iRobot by 1,269.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.