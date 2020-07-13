Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $809,313.75 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after acquiring an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $738,654,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

