Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $217,900.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.80, for a total value of $217,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.36, for a total value of $187,680.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $202,025.00.

DexCom stock opened at $439.64 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $445.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.25 and its 200-day moving average is $303.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.50 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 214.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

