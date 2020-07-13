Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $8,193,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $116.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $118.38.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 988.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

