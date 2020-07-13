Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $8,193,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $116.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $118.38.
Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.
