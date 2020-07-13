Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $648,056.89 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $648,056.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,553.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,441.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.40.

On Friday, June 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $653,339.31.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,373,047.40.

On Monday, June 15th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,321,077.40.

On Thursday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 46,904 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $1,163,219.20.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,405,788.50.

On Thursday, June 4th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $664,864.59.

On Monday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $646,616.23.

On Thursday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $634,370.62.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

