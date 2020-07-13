Insider Selling: American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells $110,680.50 in Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMT stock opened at $264.35 on Monday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.83. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

