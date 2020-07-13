Insider Buying: PetVivo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director Buys $19,728.84 in Stock

PetVivo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director James Rudolph Martin acquired 38,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,728.84.
Shares of PetVivo stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. PetVivo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
About PetVivo
Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.