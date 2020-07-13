Insider Buying: PetVivo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director Buys $19,728.84 in Stock

PetVivo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director James Rudolph Martin acquired 38,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,728.84.

Shares of PetVivo stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. PetVivo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, focuses on the licensing and commercialization of medical devices and therapeutics to treat pets and other animals suffering from arthritis and other afflictions in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its lead product is Kush System, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

