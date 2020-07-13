Insider Buying: Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) Insider Purchases A$162,429.83 in Stock

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) insider Hui Lee acquired 248,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$162,429.83 ($111,253.31).

On Friday, July 3rd, Hui Lee bought 300,000 shares of Mount Gibson Iron stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,300.00 ($133,767.12).

MGX opened at A$0.62 ($0.42) on Monday. Mount Gibson Iron Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.54 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of A$1.04 ($0.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $711.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.76.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

