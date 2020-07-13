Insider Buying: MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Buys $57,750.00 in Stock

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Patrick Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Dennis Patrick Morris bought 4,000 shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $6,720.00.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.88. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 38.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,872,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 523,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

