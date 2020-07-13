Insider Buying: Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) Insider Buys A$475,000.00 in Stock

Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 23,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$475,000.00 ($325,342.47).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 9,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$180,000.00 ($123,287.67).

On Monday, May 18th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 6,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($82,191.78).

On Thursday, May 7th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 21,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$420,000.00 ($287,671.23).

On Tuesday, April 14th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 2,250,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($30,821.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Land & Homes Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

Land & Homes Group Limited operates as a property investment and development company in Australia. It develops and rents residential, commercial, and mixed-use apartments. The company is based in Spring Hill, Australia.

