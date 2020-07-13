Insider Buying: Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Buys 36,000 Shares of Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Steven J. Collins acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $105,480.00.
KIRK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. 1,303,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.24. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.
