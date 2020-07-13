Insider Buying: Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Buys 36,000 Shares of Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Steven J. Collins acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $105,480.00.

KIRK stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. 1,303,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.24. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 220.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 322.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 405,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

