Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INOV. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Get Inovalon alerts:

NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. AXA increased its stake in Inovalon by 65.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Inovalon by 391.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Inovalon by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.