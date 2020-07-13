Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

INVA stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 166.87. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Innoviva by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

