Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,726 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth about $179,000.

Shares of BATS LVHB traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.

