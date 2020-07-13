ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.