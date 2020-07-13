Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $358.16 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEA shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,844. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $85.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

