Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Incyte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY opened at $104.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $66,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,304,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,867 shares of company stock valued at $29,060,543. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.