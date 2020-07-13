Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, 162,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 273% from the average session volume of 43,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Inca One Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $18.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

