Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.88

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 3967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.46.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Also, insider Andrew Hykes purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $107,350.00. Insiders have bought 153,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,062 over the last quarter.

