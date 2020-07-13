Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Immunic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

IMUX stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Immunic worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

