IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,546 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $131.85. The company had a trading volume of 166,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,324 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,824. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.