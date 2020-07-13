IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,710 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.96. 1,661,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

