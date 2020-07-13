IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 46,132 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,671,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.51. The firm has a market cap of $374.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.81.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

